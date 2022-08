ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two lanes in Bernalillo County are closed, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials are on the scene of a crash.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a crash on 2nd Street has forced them to close down two lanes. The lanes are to the two most right lanes, and they are attached to Southbound 2nd Street. They are closed from Paseo Del Norte to Pueblo.