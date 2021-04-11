Truck collides with motorcyclist performing tricks on I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD is investigating a bad crash on I-40 near Rio Grande that happened Saturday afternoon. It sent two people to the hospital and led to backup on the interstate for hours.

Authorities say around 4 p.m. a large group of motorcyclists were on westbound I-40 and blocking all lanes of traffic while performing tricks. They say a truck tried to pass the group and moved onto the shoulder before colliding with a motorcycle.

The rider and passenger of the motorcycle had serious injuries and were taken to UNMH. Police say several motorcyclists surrounded the driver and banged on the windows of the vehicle. The driver ran from the scene but has since been in contact with officers.