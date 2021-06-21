Tree pruning to close lanes along Alameda west of Rio Grande Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers on Albuquerque’s west side can expect delays Tuesday along Alameda Boulevard. The area west of Rio Grande Boulevard will be closed so crews can prune the cottonwood trees along the median. The pruning will also make the streetlights at the Alameda and Rio Grande intersection more visible.

“This is strictly a pruning by professional arborists and no trees are being removed,” says Enrico Gradi in a news release from Bernalillo County, deputy county manager for community services. “We want to give motorists a heads-up and also provide peace of mind for everyone encountering the operation in progress who cares for these beautiful trees as much as we do.”

Lane closures will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The county to expect minor traffic delays through the area.