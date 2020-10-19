Traffic plan aims to make it easier for neighborhoods to get speed bumps, traffic circles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is making it easier for residents to request and receive traffic improvements on their neighborhood roads. On Monday, the city council is voting on an updated Neighborhood Traffic Management Plan. The plan is a guide to how residents request things like speed humps or traffic circles and how the city processes those requests. The plan gets updated every six years.

“This time, when we did an update, we went back and looked at all the requests we had, hundreds of them, and said wait we have a lot of neighborhoods that are complaining about traffic that don’t meet the standard. So, maybe what that means is that the standards too high,” Pat Davis, City Council President said.

Under the plan, residents petition for a solution for a traffic concern. The city then issues a traffic study to see if a fix is needed and what kind of fix may be needed.

“We have a traffic engineer do a real study to figure out if the problem is speeding and if too many people are speeding or if it’s more of an issue where we need to send the police for that one red car every morning at 8 a.m.,” Davis said.

The updated plan is lowering standards so more residents’ concerns can get fixed. For example, for speeding concerns, the threshold is changing from seven miles over 25 mph to seven miles over the speed limit. The city is also trying to make the process quicker.

“In the past, the problem really was that that process could take as much as a year, which is really too long if you have a safety issue,” Davis said.

A lot of that was because of funding.

“The existing program as it is today means that we got almost 200 complaints in one year, just less than 10% of them got funded. Which told us there are a lot more people with concerns,” Davis said.

The city is adding another $400,000 to this program’s budget to fast-track traffic studies and help identify solutions faster.

