Traffic patterns to change through Highway 550 construction in Bernalillo

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The traffic patterns on Highway 550 through Bernalillo will change next week. Eastbound traffic will be shifted to the north as crews install a 60-inch storm drain pipe, affecting access to businesses near the Camino Don Tomas intersection. It’s expected to last about two weeks.

