BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The traffic patterns on Highway 550 through Bernalillo will change next week. Eastbound traffic will be shifted to the north as crews install a 60-inch storm drain pipe, affecting access to businesses near the Camino Don Tomas intersection. It’s expected to last about two weeks.
Latest Traffic/Road News
- Traffic patterns to change through Highway 550 construction in Bernalillo
- La Bajada near Santa Fe to get massive revamp
- Road work to begin Tuesday near Big-I
- Central Ave. in front of Presbyterian closed for construction
- Video shows SUV crash into ART bus at revamped Old Town intersection