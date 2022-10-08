KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos
by: Laila Freeman
Posted: Oct 8, 2022 / 02:24 PM MDT
Updated: Oct 8, 2022 / 02:34 PM MDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Traffic is not being allowed to drive on I-25 near the Montgomery Exit. Police are active in the area.
Due to police activity, the Montano/Montgomery North Exit 228 is closed. I-25 in the area is also closed.
