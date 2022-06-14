ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More speed cameras are coming to the streets of Albuquerque, and the data shows drivers still are not slowing down. Two new speed cameras are now in place at Cornell on Lead and Coal, two roads that have a long history of speeding issues. A third camera has also been placed on Unser near Tower.

“We’re continuing to expand this program into places where we know speeding has taken a huge toll on quality of life, and made people feel unsafe in their own neighborhoods. These three new locations are a direct reflection of what these communities need and have been asking for,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a statement.

Since they were set up on June 10, the number of vehicles traveling 11 mph over the speed limit along Lead is 557. On Coal, 73 drivers were caught going 11 mph or more over the speed limit. On Unser near Tower, 25,000 vehicles have traveled through the area with 5,100 doing 11 mph or more over the speed limit.

The original three cameras that have been live since May 25, have had more than 108,000 vehicles speeding 11 mph or more over the limit. The cameras caught 24 vehicles going 100 mph or more, the highest speed clocked was 119 mph on Gibson. Two of those cameras are on Gibson Blvd. in areas with a posted 40 miles per hour speed limit. Another camera is on Montgomery Blvd. near Eubank.

An aggressive driving unit is also going live this week. Citizens will be able to upload photos and video evidence they’ve collected during an aggressive driving or road rage incident. Two full-time detectives will be following up on those cases.