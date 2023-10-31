LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) are investigating a car crash that killed three people west of Lovington. The crash occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, October 27, and resulted in the deaths of 24-year-old Miguel Angel Delacruz, 74-year-old Emigdio Montano, and a passenger who has not yet been named by officials.

According to police, the car driven by Delacruz was traveling the wrong way – east on a westbound lane – on U.S. Route 82 when it hit a pickup truck head-on. The truck was being driven by Montano and was going in the correct direction.

Both drivers died from their injuries at the scene. The passenger in the car Delacruz was driving died from their injuries at the scene as well and is in the process of being identified by the Office of the Medical Investigator. A 31-year-old passenger in the truck driven by Montano has been taken to the hospital, and their condition has not been released.

NMSP says alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but seatbelts were not worn properly.