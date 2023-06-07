BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission has approved $7.1 million in funding to make safety improvements on Coors Boulevard. The changes will include reduced lane widths, lower speed limits, protected bike lanes, added sidewalks, raised medians, more lighting, and better crosswalks between Blake Road and Gun Club Road.

The funding comes from the “Safe Streets and Roads for All” grant from the Federal Highway Administration, Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, and the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

“These changes are desperately needed and will be lifesaving. The approval of the funding means we’re one step closer to getting these efforts underway,” says District 2 County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada.