These Albuquerque intersections to get major road improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors are gearing up for some big improvement projects, some years in the making. Part of the holdup for fixing things like major intersections in Uptown, and near the West Mesa, was money.

“West Central has always been a number one priority for me,” said District 3 City Councilor, Klarissa Pena. West Central from Unser to 98th Street is one of the only portions of the busy street that doesn’t have sidewalks.

“There’s been significant improvements, but there’s still a ways to go,” said Pena. She says it also lacks adequate lighting and drainage. Now, $6 million in grant money will be used to make those much-needed upgrades.

Another $2 million will be going to intersection reconstruction at 98th and Gibson, another project Pena has been working to get done for some time. They’ll be installing new lighting, a new traffic signal, extend medians and repave the area. Pena expects that project to begin next year.

Two big intersections in the Uptown area will also get major facelifts. Two million dollars will go to sprucing up Louisiana and American Parkway, and Louisiana and Indian School. Those two projects are still in the design phase.

One point five million dollars is also being put towards the city’s proposed Trauma Recovery Center. They’re eyeing the Gibson Medical Center and the city’s Support Annex near Coronado Park as possible locations. The center will work with people affected by violence in hopes of lowering Albuquerque’s crime rate.