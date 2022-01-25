Survey shows New Mexico needs about $5B to fix roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico would need about $5 billion to fix roads in critical need of improvement according to the latest study by A National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP). Every year the nonprofit looks at road and bridge conditions, congestion, and traffic fatalities and calculates the cost to drivers.

The report, “New Mexico Transportation by the Numbers: Meeting the State’s Need for Safe, Smooth and Efficient Mobility“, states Albuquerque drivers are spending an extra $2,604 a year because of bad roads, sit an extra 45 hours in traffic a year, and waste 21 extra gallons of gas because of congestion. The survey shows 39% of roadways in Albuquerque are in poor condition and 21% are in mediocre condition.

Costs per motorist in New Mexico’s largest urban areas and statewide total (courtesy TRIP)

The state however is getting a lot more help from the federal government through the infrastructure investment and Jobs Act bill. “It resulted in a significant boost in funding in New Mexico. This year, the first year of the bill, the state will receive a 35% increase in federal funding for roads, highways, and bridges. So a significant addition to the funding, ” said Director of TRIP Policy and Research Rocky Moretti.

The study also identifies the major projects that are needed the most, some of which are already in the works, while some are not.