ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A project years in the making is finally connecting the Sunport directly to Broadway Boulevard. Sunport officials say the road opens Friday, June 2.

The bridge connects the South Valley directly to the Sunport, giving travelers easier access to the airport. The project cost more than $20 million and has been in development for more than a decade.

Bernalillo County previously noted that the extension to Broadway Blvd. should help relieve traffic and create alternate routes for drivers if construction ever needs to happen on nearby Gibson Boulevard.