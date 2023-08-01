BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighborhood concerns are pushing Bernalillo County to make Sunset Road safer. Officials say a recent study shows the removal of traffic circles will improve safety.

The circles go back to 2019 when four traffic circles were installed along Sunset Road SW at Sloan Place, Beverly Road, Bowe Lane, and Yakima Road to try and slow drivers down. The study shows that drivers continue to speed and don’t use the traffic circles properly, even driving into oncoming traffic.

The county says work to remove the traffic circles has begun until funding for a more permanent solution is available. “We know this is just a temporary solution and are working hard to make impactful changes for the people who live nearby. In the meantime, we are also asking people to please, slow down and to follow the traffic signs,” says District 2 Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada.

New stop signs have been installed near Armijo Elementary School on Yakima and Gatewood roads. More stop signs will be added at Sloan Place, Beverly Road, and Bowe Lane.