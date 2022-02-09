NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – According to a WalletHub study, the state of New Mexico ranks 28th when it comes to overall driving conditions for commuters. The study looked at factors such as rush-hour congestion, days of precipitation, and auto theft rates to make their determination.

New Mexico came in 49th when it came to Car Theft Rate (Colorado was 50th) but ranked high when it came to Fewest Days of Precipitation (4th) and Lowest % of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion (5th). To analyze commuting conditions, WalletHub looked at four factors for each state; the cost of car ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.

Texas ranked 5th overall, Arizona ranked 25th, and Colorado ranked 44th.