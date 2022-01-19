Study: New Mexico ranked 28th best state to drive in

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Depending on what state you’re in, it could be a rocky road ahead. WalletHub is out with its list of best and worst states to drive in. Hawaii was the worse followed by Rhode Island, Delaware, and California. The site weighted factors like traffic congestion and gas prices, even the number of car washes per capita. New Mexico ranked 28th on the list.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across four key dimensions: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety and access to vehicles and maintenance. New Mexico was in the top five states with the lowest rush hour traffic congestion and was ranked fourth in the fewest days with precipitation. However, New Mexico ranked 49th with the highest car theft rate in the U.S.

Top 10 worst states to drive in:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Rhode Island
  3. Delaware
  4. California
  5. Maryland
  6. Washington
  7. Colorado
  8. Michigan
  9. Missouri
  10. Wyoming

Top 10 best states to drive in:

  1. Iowa
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Kansas
  4. North Carolina
  5. Texas
  6. Georgia
  7. Wasconsin
  8. Tennessee
  9. Illinois
  10. Indiana

