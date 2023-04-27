NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that New Mexico is, for the third year in a row, the state with the highest amount of distracted drivers. The April 2023 report covers total motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2021.

New Mexico had 195 deaths in fatal crashes due to distracted driving in 2021. That’s 13.20 deaths per 100,000 licensed drivers. Forty-one percent of all fatal crashes were due to distracted driving. Hawaii is the second-worst state in the U.S. for distracted driving, but only 29% of their fatal car crashes were due to distracted driving.

The report also shows that men are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal distracted driving accident compared to women. In New Mexico, men were involved in 127 fatal crashes involving distracted driving and women were only involved in 35. Overall in the country, 23% of distracted drivers were between the ages of 15 and 24.

Only Alaska and Vermont showed no distracted driving crashes. Of the states with fatal distracted driving crashes, Nevada has the least with seven, only 2% of their fatal car crashes for 2021.