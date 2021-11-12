Study: Metro area sees 20% reduction in traffic during 2020

Traffic and Roads

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New data shows the metro saw a 20% drop in traffic last year. The Mid-Region Metropolitan Planning Organization released the 2020 traffic flow maps.

They monitor all major roads in Bernalillo, Valencia, Torrance, Sandoval and southern Santa Fe counties. The look at current travel conditions, past trends as well as congestion hotspots. Transportation officials say last year’s drop in traffic is significant and attributes it to the pandemic.

For more information, visit mrcog-nm.gov/623/Traffic-Flow-Maps-and-Busiest-Intersecti.

