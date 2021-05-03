Study looking at ways to connect Juan Tabo and Eubank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A study looking into connecting Juan Tabo and Eubank is becoming a priority for the City of Albuquerque. Right now, there are no major streets connecting Juan Tabo and Eubank, south of southern.

A study finds that the already busy area will likely see more traffic in the future and suggest connections between the two roads. One would run along Kirtland another connects Juan Tabo to Innovation Parkway and the third connects Juan Tabo and Gibson.

Also included, adding more ABQ Ride stops in the area. Monday, the city council is voting on making those recommendations, policy priorities for the city.

