Study: Albuquerque ranks 47th out of 80 U.S. cities with most traffic congestion

Traffic and Roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to traffic congestion, the Albuquerque area ranks low nationally. TomTom, an international navigation company recently gathered traffic data from the nation’s top 80 biggest cities for 2019. Albuquerque ranked 47th.

The study also found that in Albuquerque, Tuesday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. had the worst rush hour traffic.

TomTom stated the city’s largest issue was driving from the east side of the Albuquerque to the west side. The number one city with the worst traffic congestion was Los Angeles followed by New York City and San Francisco.

San Jose took number four while Seattle was ranked fifth.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

