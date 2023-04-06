ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Striping issues have prompted more road work in Albuquerque. The Department of Municipal Development said striping on 3rd Street is being redone.

The department claimed striping on 3rd Street between Central and Hazeldine was incorrectly applied during roadwork recently. Now, contractors have to correct the striping.

Because of this, roadways may be impacted in that area on April 7. Authorities didn’t give an estimate for when the striping corrections will be finished, meaning this may just be a one-day project.

As always, officials remind drivers to be cautious and follow posted road signs.