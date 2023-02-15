I-25 at Raton on Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:31 a.m. | Courtesy of NMRoads

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – I-25 northbound at mile marker 419 in Springer, N.M., and I-25 southbound at mile marker 425 in Raton, N.M. are closed according to New Mexico State Police.

NMSP and NMRoads report there are whiteout conditions in the area. Roads are also snow packed and icy.

The second winter storm moved into the state Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The storm brought heavy snow to parts of New Mexico. The line is pushing eastward, but more scattered snow showers will develop in northern and western New Mexico throughout the day.

Friday is the first day of a warming trend that will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures will climb into the 40s Friday, near 50 Saturday, mid-50s Sunday, and upper 50s into early next week.