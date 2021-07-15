Stretch of I-10 named in honor of late NMSP Ofc. Darian Jarrott

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A stretch of interstate is being named in honor of a New Mexico State Police officer who lost his life there. Officer Darian Jarrott was shot to death in February after pulling over a pickup on I-10 in Luna County while helping Homeland Security with a drug trafficking investigation.
Story continues below:
- Local: Ousted Albuquerque police chief files whistleblower lawsuit
- Weather: Rain continues across some parts of the state
- Crime: Couple involved in Ayudando Guardians case sentenced
- New Mexico: City of Santa Fe to break ground on plaza bathroom project
- Coronavirus: Health officials warn New Mexicans on COVID-19 delta variant
Thursday, the New Mexico State Transportation Commission approved a highway dedication naming an 18-mile stretch of I-10 in Officer Jarrott’s honor.