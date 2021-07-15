Stretch of I-10 named in honor of late NMSP Ofc. Darian Jarrott

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is spending millions of dollars to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 that includes a big bucks sweepstakes for people who get the shot. However, the New Mexico Department of Health came out Thursday with a new message on social media suggesting people have almost no chance of winning the sweepstakes. Some people said the mixed messaging makes no sense and asked what the point of entering the sweepstakes is if you're told you have no shot of winning it.

The state has been encouraging people for more than a month to enter the Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes for the chance to win a grand prize of $5 million, giving people the incentive of cold hard cash to get vaccinated. "I want to win some money hopefully," Albuquerque resident Debora Lucero said.