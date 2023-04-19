NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The southbound on-ramp to I-25 at the Cochiti interchange will be closed for construction starting on Wednesday, Apr. 26. The New Mexico Department of Transportation is working with Mountain States Constructors Inc. to reconstruct and extend the acceleration lane onto I-25 heading southbound.

Traffic on northbound I-25 in that area will be redirected to the Waldo Canyon interchange for access to southbound I-25. The southbound exit ramp to Cochiti will remain open during construction.

For updated information on New Mexico roads, visit nmroads.com.