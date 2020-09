ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A busy intersection near the University of New Mexico has just been upgraded to make the area safer for bicyclists and pedestrians, but plenty of drivers have been seen ignoring the changes.

Drivers can no longer turn right at the red light from eastbound Martin Luther King, Jr. onto University, and they'll notice green paint in a so-called "bicycle box," giving bicyclists a path to stop in front of them on eastbound MLK so they're easier to see on the road.