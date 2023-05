I-25 South of Rio Bravo on Tuesday, May 2, at 3:31 p.m. Courtesy NM Roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of southbound I-25 are shut down Tuesday afternoon, May 2, at Rio Brave Boulevard due to a serious crash. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office shared the traffic alert in a tweet at 3:21 p.m.

I-25 South of Rio Bravo on Tuesday, May 2, at 3:31 p.m. Courtesy NM Roads

Drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time and to expect significant delays. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.