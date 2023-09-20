ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A waterline is impacting an Albuquerque road. It’s also affecting businesses.

According to Water Authority officials, a waterline broke, and forced southbound Eagle Ranch Road, north of Paseo del Norte, to close down. Two businesses near the break don’t have water, but no residences are reporting loss of water.

The road closure will last at least two to three days. Drivers should look for another route in the meantime.