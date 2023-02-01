ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major infrastructure project in the South Valley will have an impact on drivers over the next several months. PNM says the work will replace and upgrade its system to better serve the community in that area.

Drivers on Coors south of Rio Bravo are already feeling the impacts of PNM’s infrastructure improvements project along the busy highway. “What I would recommend is pack your patience. Know that crews are working around very high voltage in the area so you may see some traffic delays,” said Shannon Jackson, PNM Spokesperson.

The 16-mile-long project starts at Las Estancias Drive narrowing portions of southbound traffic down to one lane. While it may be a headache now, PNM says it will be worth it in the long run. “What this project really does is it increases the reliability of power for customers in that particular area,” said Jackson.

The primary goal of the project is to replace aging infrastructure, like poles, wires, transformers, and other equipment. PNM says it’s critical work that will benefit an area that’s had several power outages in the past. “I think customers in that area are really going to find the number of power outages they may be experiencing reduced,” said Jackson.

This 16-mile project is expected to be completed around August or September.