SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation and the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District worked to clear a clogged irrigation ditch that shut down a bridge in Socorro County. The bridge’s abutment on Highway 304 in Veguita was damaged last week after tumbleweeds, branches, and other foliage blocked floodwaters from flowing underneath.

Crews reopened the bridge Friday after clearing debris and filling the damage with temporary asphalt millings. A permanent fix will be done once the weather is warmer.