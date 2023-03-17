NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow-packed and icy roads have resulted in difficult driving conditions for parts of New Mexico. According to NMRoads, there are severe driving conditions in most of northern and central New Mexico; including parts of Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Vegas up to Taos and the rest of the northern part of the state. Officials have closed I-25 northbound at La Bajada due to black ice. Crews are out salting and sanding the area, officials are discouraging travel.

Winter weather safety tips: How to stay safe while driving in snow, ice

AAA, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, the National Safety Council and the New Mexico Department of Transportation offer tips to stay safe while driving in winter weather.