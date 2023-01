NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much of north-central New Mexico has difficult driving conditions Monday morning, according to a NMRoads map. Parts of Rio Arriba, Taos, and Colfax are also included in the difficult driving conditions.

According to NMRoads, roads are snow packed and icy in spots. Crews are out there salting and sanding the roads. Drivers are advised to dive with caution and reduce speed. They are also asked to stay at least 50 feet behind snowplows.