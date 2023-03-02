NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow-packed and icy roads have resulted in difficult driving conditions for parts of New Mexico. According to NMRoads, there are severe driving conditions in the western part of the state near Gallup due to snow-covered roads. Most of norther New Mexico, north of Santa Fe is also experiencing difficult driving conditions and NMRoads is showing difficult driving conditions in the southwestern part of the state.
Weather Information
New Mexico State Police shut down I-40 westbound traffic in Gallup at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 and remains in effect. The closure comes as Arizona State Troopers have shutdown I-40 at Winslow, nearly 130 miles west of Gallup. New Mexico State Police are reporting a fatal crash on State Road 26, southwest of Hatch. That road is closed in both directions.
Winter weather safety tips: How to stay safe while driving in snow, ice
AAA, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, the National Safety Council and the New Mexico Department of Transportation offer tips to stay safe while driving in winter weather.
- Be prepared before you go: Make sure you have plenty of fuel and adequate windshield washer fluid and antifreeze. Check the inflation on your tires and remove snow from your vehicle, including headlights and taillights. Keep a flashlight, phone charger, sand or kitty litter, blanket, first aid supplies, water, and snacks in the vehicle.
- Plan ahead: Check the forecast and the latest road conditions by calling 511 or visiting http://nmroads.com. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and expect delays.
- Wear your seatbelt: Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained.
- Take it slow: The best crash prevention on snow and ice is to SLOW DOWN.
- Avoid using cruise control: Never use cruise control when the roads are slick. It can reduce your control of the vehicle if your tires begin to skid or slip
- Steer in the direction of a skid.
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly.
- Increase your following distance.
- Know your brakes: It takes more time to stop in adverse conditions and stopping too quickly can cause drivers to lose control of the vehicle.
- Use caution on bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas: these areas typically freeze first and take longer to thaw.
- Don’t crowd the plow or other drivers: Allow plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you. It requires up ten times the distance to stop in snowy and icy weather. Keep at least a 50 foot or five car length distance between you and a snow.
- Don’t stop if you can avoid it.
- Don’t power up hills.