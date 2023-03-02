NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow-packed and icy roads have resulted in difficult driving conditions for parts of New Mexico. According to NMRoads, there are severe driving conditions in the western part of the state near Gallup due to snow-covered roads. Most of norther New Mexico, north of Santa Fe is also experiencing difficult driving conditions and NMRoads is showing difficult driving conditions in the southwestern part of the state.

Weather Information

New Mexico State Police shut down I-40 westbound traffic in Gallup at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 and remains in effect. The closure comes as Arizona State Troopers have shutdown I-40 at Winslow, nearly 130 miles west of Gallup. New Mexico State Police are reporting a fatal crash on State Road 26, southwest of Hatch. That road is closed in both directions.

AAA, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, the National Safety Council and the New Mexico Department of Transportation offer tips to stay safe while driving in winter weather.