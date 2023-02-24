NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Colorado road crews are still working to clear snow off of highways that shut down during storms on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Crews are busy working as of Feb. 24 and are not yet sure when these passes will reopen.

Passes closed

US 160 Wolf Creek Pass between Pagosa Springs and South Fork

US 550 Red Mountain Pass between Silverton and Ouray

CO 17 Cumbres and La Manga Passes southwest of Antonitio

All other southwest and south-central Colorado passes are currently open, Drivers are encouraged to check COtrip.org for road condition updates.