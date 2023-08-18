ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers along Coors Boulevard between Montaño Road and Paseo Del Norte may want to get ready for a slow down. Albuquerque Solid Waste crews say they will be renovating the medians along the road.

Construction on the project was initially supposed to start on Monday, August 14, but it has been delayed; the project is still expected to begin sometime soon. While crews are working, the inner lanes on both sides of the median on Coors will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.