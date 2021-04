ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that alcohol and speed were contributing factors in a single-vehicle crash on I-25 north of the Big I Tuesday morning that killed two children. According to police, the APD Motor Unit responded to the crash around 4 a.m. and found two children under the age of 10 had died.

Authorities say following an at-scene investigation, motor officers determined the vehicle involved in the crash had entered the northbound flyover from westbound I-40 at a high rate of speed. APD states the vehicle continued westbound across northbound I-25 lanes after the flyover and struck the concrete barrier.