Single-vehicle crash knocks out traffic lights on Carlisle and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police responded to a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning that has knocked out all traffic lights in the area of Carlisle north of Interstate 40.

Officials say a male driver struck a light pole and has been transported to UNMH where he is in critical condition. Police are currently conducting traffic control in nearby intersections, but drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide more updates as they become available.