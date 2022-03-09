ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque finally replaced a sign warning people about a dangerous curve. Those who live on the far west side of town say where Atrisco Vista turns into Paseo Del Norte is dangerous.
While you can see the curve during the day, at night it becomes invisible and a sign that used to warn people disappeared. One neighbor believes it’s led to a crash because car parts littered the area. So he put up reflectors to help drivers. But recently the city put up new signage letting drivers know about the curve.