Sewer line installation closes Second Street south of Avenida Cesar Chavez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority will begin installing new sewer lines along Trumbull Avenue at 2nd Street. During this installation, traffic barricades will be set up, closing 2nd Street to through traffic however access to nearby businesses will be available.

Due to construction activity, street parking is discouraged during this project. To help ensure safety, residents are asked to park at least 100 feet away from the 2nd Street and Trumbull intersection.

Beginning February 7, southbound 2nd Street will be open to traffic but northbound 2nd Street will remain closed. All water and sewer services will be maintained during the project except in the event of an emergency situation.

ABCWUA says the target completion date for this project is late February, however as with all construction projects, this is subject to change.