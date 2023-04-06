ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are on the scene of a sewer collapse near Isleta Blvd and Goff Blvd Thursday evening. It happened in the 800 block of Isleta Blvd.

Officials said traffic is down to one lane in both directions, and lane closures are expected to last for several days as crews work to repair the collapse.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.