ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are reporting that westbound I-40 has been shut down between Coors and Rio Grande due to a serious crash. Viewers sent in video of what appears to be a recreational vehicle on fire blocking multiple lanes of traffic.

It is unknown how this fire began or if there were any injuries involved. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.