I-40 west of Albuquerque reopens following semi-truck crashes

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -New Mexico State Police is working on two crashes involving semi trucks on westbound I-40 at mile marker 124 west of Albuquerque on Wednesday morning. Police say the first crash was a semi truck rollover that left debris in the roadway.

Authorities say no injuries were reported from that rollover crash. Crews are cleaning up that scene.

NMSP says the second crash in the area involved a semi truck that rear ended another semi truck and a passenger vehicle. No major injuries were reported in that incident.

This crash also left debris on the roadway and crews are also working to clean up that scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays during the cleanup.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES