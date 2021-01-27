I-40 west of Albuquerque reopens following semi-truck crashes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -New Mexico State Police is working on two crashes involving semi trucks on westbound I-40 at mile marker 124 west of Albuquerque on Wednesday morning. Police say the first crash was a semi truck rollover that left debris in the roadway.

Authorities say no injuries were reported from that rollover crash. Crews are cleaning up that scene.

NMSP says the second crash in the area involved a semi truck that rear ended another semi truck and a passenger vehicle. No major injuries were reported in that incident.

This crash also left debris on the roadway and crews are also working to clean up that scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays during the cleanup.