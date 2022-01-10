Semi rollover on US 550 kills 1, injures another

CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are now reporting that the driver of the semi-truck that was involved in a rollover crash on Friday, Jan. 7 has died. New Mexico State Police report that an initial investigation into the crash on US 55 near Cuba indicated that a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling north when it left the roadway and crashed into a ravine.

Authorities state that the driver of the vehicle, 68-year-old Randy Joe Miller of Northglenn, Colorado sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. A 77-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was also injured and airlifted to an area hospital.

Police report his condition is unknown. NMSP states that alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have been properly utilized.

The crash remains under investigation by NMSP.