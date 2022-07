ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes are closed on the I-25 northbound to westbound ramp at Paseo Del Norte according to NM Roads. Heavy delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

Sky News 13 | July 26, 11:30 a.m.

Images from NM Roads cameras appear to show a semi that has rolled over on the flyover ramp. New Mexico State Police say there are no injuries reported. Sky News 13 flew over the accident and captured footage of what appears to be gravel that spilled into the road.