Semi crash east of Laguna leaves 1 dead, 2 in the hospital

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi and an SUV on eastbound I-40 east of Laguna. They say one person has died and that two other people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Eastbound I-40 is currently shut down at Exit 126 with traffic being diverted onto State Road 6. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

