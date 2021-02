NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is changing its priorities, but a few major projects remain high on the list. NMDOT is anticipating these three big projects could cost more than $200-million. It may seem like the state just did major work on the Rio Bravo bridge last year. The bridge which sees more than 30,000 drivers daily, was closed for a few weeks at the beginning of 2020, for emergency repair.

"What our preliminary studies are showing, is that it'll be more cost-effective in the long run to replace both bridges at the same time so that's what's driving this," said Jill Mosher, the Assistant District Engineer for NMDOT. But, come 2023, the department is hoping to begin construction on a complete bridge replacement. "The bridge is at the end of its life and it's just time to replace it," said Mosher.