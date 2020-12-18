TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Forest Service announced Friday the closure of several roads that happen every year due to weather. Road closures will start beginning Jan. 1, 2021, to April 30. If weather conditions are favorable, roads may open early. Among the closures is Miranda Canyon, which will be closed to motor vehicle use, except snowmobiles, from the first of the year to May 1, 2021.
The east side of the Valle Vidal will also close from Jan. 1 through March 31. Officials say during the closure, people will be able to drive through the entire unit using Forest Road 1950, but won’t be able to travel from the road on the east side. Even though FR 1950 will be open, snow often closes the road and there’s not much access during the winter. If anyone needs to travel on FR 1950, they are advised to stay on the road and call the Questa Ranger District at 575-586-0520 before for a condition report.
Canjilon Lakes Campground has also been closed for the season. FR 129 will remain open to the gate to the lakes, however, snow drifts are common so the public is advised to avoid the area if possible. The Forest Service advises the public to check the weather and road conditions before heading to a location. More information is available on the Carson National Forest website.
- Seasonal road closures happening in Carson National Forest
