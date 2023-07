SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is warning Santa Fe drivers that a freeway ramp will be briefly closed for repaving.

The southbound exit ramp from I-25 to St. Francis Drive will be closed for part of Saturday, July 22. The exit number is exit 282B.

Repaving will begin at 6:30 a.m. and should be done by 2:00 in the afternoon, NMDOT says. For updates, drivers can check NMRoads.com.