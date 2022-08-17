SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21.

The following streets will be closed:

  • Santa Fe Plaza Square
  • E. San Fransisco St. from Don Gaspar to Cathedral Pl. 
  • Old Santa Fe Tr. from Water St. to Palace Ave
  • Palace Ave from Grant Ave to Cathedral Pl.
  • Washington St. from Palace Ave to Nusbaum St. 
  • Marcy St. from Grant Ave to Washington St. 
  • Lincoln Ave. from S. Federal Pl. to W. Palace Ave

The city will begin bagging parking meters at 6 p.m. Wednesday. They say no vehicles can be in parking spaces with bagged meters. Roads will reopen Monday, August 22.