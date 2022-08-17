SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21.

The following streets will be closed:

Santa Fe Plaza Square

E. San Fransisco St. from Don Gaspar to Cathedral Pl.

Old Santa Fe Tr. from Water St. to Palace Ave

Palace Ave from Grant Ave to Cathedral Pl.

Washington St. from Palace Ave to Nusbaum St.

Marcy St. from Grant Ave to Washington St.

Lincoln Ave. from S. Federal Pl. to W. Palace Ave

The city will begin bagging parking meters at 6 p.m. Wednesday. They say no vehicles can be in parking spaces with bagged meters. Roads will reopen Monday, August 22.