SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police has issued a shelter in place in the area near De Vargas Park. Officials say they are searching for a suspect who was involved in a crime on Monday and who fled on foot.

SFPD says to remain indoors, avoid the area and seek alternative routes. No other information has been released. KRQE News 13 will provide more details as they become available.