SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) has announced the seasonal openings and closures of their roads and recreation sites. The SFNF says “Some of the factors considered when deciding to open a site include state and local health and safety guidelines, seasonal availability and facility conditions, and local weather forecasts.”

The SFNF warns visitors of the risk of flooding during this season. Warmer temperatures across the state have caused snowmelt runoff to raise water levels in streams, creeks, and rivers. “Never cross flooded roadways and do not drive around barricades,” says the SFNF.

Seasonal Openings and Closures

Coyote District All roads – open, except wet conditions in higher elevations All campgrounds – open

Cube District All roads – open May 1, weather permitting All campgrounds – open May 12

Española District All roads – open, except wet conditions in higher elevations Aspen, Big Tesuque, and Borrego Mesa campgrounds – open Black Canyon campground – open May 15

Jemez District Current flooding in the Jemez area has caused closures, for up-to-date conditions, call the ranger at (575) 829-3535 All campgrounds – open May 15 Forest Service Roads 289, 36 corridor, 10 corridor – open Gilman Tunnels – closed due to rockslide Forest Service Road 266 – closed

Las Vegas/Pecos District Burned trees pose a danger in the area, for up-to-date conditions, call the ranger at (505) 425-3534

Closed areas Barillas area National Forest System (NFS) Road 261 from the NationalForest Boundary to the El Porvenir campground NFS Road 263, 263B, 263C, through the Burro Basin trailhead. NFS Trail 251, the Skyline Trail, outside of the wilderness NFS lands within the El Porvenir developed recreation site Baker Flat picnic site, Oak Flats picnic site, Big Pine picnic site, Burro Basin trailhead



To check the status of recreation sites, visit the Santa Fe National Forest’s website.