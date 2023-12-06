SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The stop light timing is slightly different on Cerrillos Road from St. Michael’s Drive to the West Frontage Road/Beckner Road intersection.

The city’s Public Works Traffic Operations team made the changes over the period of about a week. The idea is to improve travel time and increase safety, the city says.

The lights now use Leading Pedestrian Intervals, a system that gives pedestrians a five-second head start for crossing. This helps increase visibility, the city says. Automatic pedestrian countdowns on cross streets will also let pedestrians cross without having to push the “walk” button.

The changes are part of the city’s Multimodal Transition Plan, approved in 2022. The plan aims to make citywide improvements to the transit system.